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Supreme Court Orders Swift Probe Into Anil Ambani Group's Financial Conduct

The Supreme Court has instructed central agencies, including the ED and CBI, to conduct a thorough and timely investigation into alleged financial misconduct by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group. The investigation, monitored by a Special Investigation Team, aims to address concerns over large financial discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:52 IST
Supreme Court Orders Swift Probe Into Anil Ambani Group's Financial Conduct
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated central investigative agencies to expedite a fair and transparent inquiry into potential financial improprieties associated with the Reliance Anil Ambani Group. This directive follows a public interest litigation filed by EAS Sarma on March 23.

The bench, led by the Chief Justice and including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, reviewed status reports from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ED disclosed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 12, 2026, tasked with examining multiple cases linked to RAAG. Senior ED officials, forensic experts, and banking representatives compose the SIT, which has already initiated investigations into eight cases and confiscated key documents. Concerns have been raised over an identified 'Project Help,' involving questionable insolvency proceedings.

Concurrently, the CBI reported seven active investigations, bringing to light a significant alleged financial loss of Rs 2,223 crore in a single case among claims totaling Rs 73,006 crore. The necessity for collaboration between senior officials from both agencies was emphasized by the court to uncover any potential collusion or illegal activities. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reassured the court of efforts to conclude the probe within four weeks, while the court urged regulatory cooperation from all involved entities, cautioning against hindrances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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