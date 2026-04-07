Supreme Court's Landmark Hearings on Gender Discrimination at Religious Sites
A nine-judge Supreme Court bench began hearings on petitions regarding gender discrimination at religious sites, focusing on Sabarimala. The issue involves religious freedom and women's entry rights at various worship places. The bench is set to explore legal questions about religious freedom as laid out in the Indian Constitution.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's nine-judge bench initiated hearings on a crucial issue concerning gender discrimination at religious sites, including Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The case delves into the constitutional scope of religious freedoms practised across faiths in India.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with eight other justices, is reviewing the balance between religious practices and women's rights in public worship settings. This follows earlier verdicts, particularly a 2018 decision lifting the entry ban on women aged 10 to 50 at the Sabarimala shrine, which had stirred significant public debate and necessitated further judicial consideration.
The bench has outlined seven key legal questions covering religious freedoms, denominational rights, and constitutional morality as it examines long-standing practices across different religions, including Islam and Zoroastrianism, related to women's access to religious spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)