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Drone Strikes Halt Operations at NORSI: A Blow to Russia's Energy Sector

NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, has suspended operations following a Ukrainian drone attack. The incident adds further uncertainty to the nation's energy sector, already weakened by relentless assaults. The attack also caused fires and damages to facilities, with oil supply disruptions expected until the month's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:09 IST
Drone Strikes Halt Operations at NORSI: A Blow to Russia's Energy Sector
  • Country:
  • Russia

NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, halted its operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on April 5, according to industry insiders. This temporary shutdown further destabilizes Russia's energy sector, already struggling under a series of continuous Ukrainian assaults targeting key oil export terminals like those on the Black Sea and Baltic Sea.

Authorities confirmed on Sunday that the NORSI refinery caught fire due to the drone strike. Gleb Nikitin, the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, stated that two facilities were hit, causing damage to a power station and several nearby houses.

The Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange indicated that Lukoil has stopped offering gasoline, diesel, or fuel oil from this refinery, located 450 km east of Moscow. Sources anticipate supply suspensions continuing through the month's end, while Lukoil refrained from offering comments on the matter. NORSI is Russia's second-largest gasoline producer, capable of processing around 320,000 barrels of oil daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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