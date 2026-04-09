Khardaha at the Crossroads: Political Dynamos Stirring Voter Sentiment

As the 2026 state elections near, Khardaha assembly constituency witnesses a vital political duel marked by concerns over employment and infrastructure development. Previously dominated by West Bengal's finance ministers, these pressing issues, along with law and order challenges, now dominate voter minds.

A historical shift is happening in Khardaha, long held by powerful political figures like Left Front's Asim Dasgupta and TMC's Amit Mitra. The current contest sees fresh players, with TMC's Devadeep Purohit, BJP's Kalyan Chakraborti, and CPI(M)'s Debojyoti Das taking center stage.

This electoral battle defines broader shifts in Bengal's political landscape, amplified by economic stagnation, industrial decline, and emerging party strategies focusing on communal politics. The election's outcome could significantly reshape Khardaha's and Bengal's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)