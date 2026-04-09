Reclaiming Land Rights: Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Land Resurvey 2.0

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ambitious project, Land Resurvey 2.0, aiming to distribute 1.12 crore pattadar passbooks by March 2027. The initiative, part of the 'Mee Bhoomi Mee Hakku' programme, emphasizes transparency and security in land ownership.

The government plans to strengthen land ownership records using cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, ensuring records cannot be tampered with. Naidu highlighted the importance of linking e-KYC and Aadhaar to enforce authenticity, accountability, and security across the state.

The initiative aims to resolve past governance and land issues, arising from previous administrations, by rejuvenating infrastructure, attracting investments, improving energy access through solar models, and supporting livelihoods through tourism and fisheries development.

(With inputs from agencies.)