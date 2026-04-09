Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle in Karnataka By-Elections: BJP vs Congress

The by-elections in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies see a competitive face-off between Congress and BJP amidst internal Congress turmoil. Voting turnout was 54.82% and 49.66% respectively by 3 PM. The elections were called following the deaths of senior Congress MLAs. Family ties influence candidate selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:02 IST
High-Stakes Battle in Karnataka By-Elections: BJP vs Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's by-elections in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies have become a crucial political battleground, with voter turnout reaching 54.82% and 49.66% as of 3 PM Thursday. The ruling Congress is fighting to hold onto these pivotal seats amidst internal challenges.

These by-elections were triggered by the deaths of senior Congress legislators H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Over 2.5 lakh voters in Bagalkot and more than 2.3 lakh voters in Davanagere South are eligible to vote, determining the political trajectory for these regions.

The BJP has positioned seasoned politician Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa as their candidates, while Congress has opted for familial successors. Umesh Meti runs in Bagalkot and Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South, both continuing the legacy of their family ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors

Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors

 India
2
Haryana's 'Samadhan Shivirs': A New Dawn for Citizen Grievance Redressal

Haryana's 'Samadhan Shivirs': A New Dawn for Citizen Grievance Redressal

 India
3
India Caps Refinery Margins to Combat Domestic Fuel Losses

India Caps Refinery Margins to Combat Domestic Fuel Losses

 India
4
Modi Promises New Dawn for West Bengal Amid Syndicate Raj Allegations

Modi Promises New Dawn for West Bengal Amid Syndicate Raj Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026