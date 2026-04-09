High-Stakes Battle in Karnataka By-Elections: BJP vs Congress

Karnataka's by-elections in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies have become a crucial political battleground, with voter turnout reaching 54.82% and 49.66% as of 3 PM Thursday. The ruling Congress is fighting to hold onto these pivotal seats amidst internal challenges.

These by-elections were triggered by the deaths of senior Congress legislators H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Over 2.5 lakh voters in Bagalkot and more than 2.3 lakh voters in Davanagere South are eligible to vote, determining the political trajectory for these regions.

The BJP has positioned seasoned politician Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa as their candidates, while Congress has opted for familial successors. Umesh Meti runs in Bagalkot and Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South, both continuing the legacy of their family ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)