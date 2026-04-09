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AMVCA Lauds Mizoram Govt for Unbiased RLB Grants Distribution

The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) appreciated the state government for allocating Rs 362 crore in Rural Local Body grants, ensuring unbiased distribution across political affiliations. They expressed satisfaction with the government’s efforts to enhance grassroots development and the planned honorarium revision and establishment of a guest house for village council members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:02 IST
AMVCA Lauds Mizoram Govt for Unbiased RLB Grants Distribution
  • Country:
  • India

The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) has expressed gratitude towards the state government for the equitable disbursement of Rs 362 crore, allocated as Rural Local Body grants by the 15th Finance Commission.

During a recent press conference, AMVCA President F P Laikhama confirmed the total amount allocated for the 2021-2026 period has been fully received. He commended the government's commitment to grassroots development, highlighting the unbiased distribution of funds, irrespective of political affiliations.

Laikhama also revealed ongoing efforts to revise the honorarium for Village Council members, unchanged since 2011, and plans to set up a dedicated guest house in Aizawl for council members on official visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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