India's Breakthrough in Nuclear Technology: Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves First Criticality

India has marked a historic achievement with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Chennai attaining first criticality. This milestone signifies the initiation of a controlled fission chain reaction, a pivotal step forward in the country's long-term energy strategy.

The reactor, designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and constructed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited, will elevate India's energy security. It uniquely utilizes Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide fuel, and strategically converts Uranium-238 into Plutonium-239, allowing the generation of more fuel than consumed.

The achievement showcases the strength of India's indigenous technology in the nuclear sector and prepares the ground for thorium-based reactors. As part of India's three-stage nuclear power program, this development leans on advanced safety systems and recycling technologies to ensure sustainability and minimize waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)