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India's Breakthrough in Nuclear Technology: Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves First Criticality

The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Chennai, has achieved first criticality, marking a significant milestone in India's nuclear energy development. Designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and built by BHAVINI, this reactor enhances energy security by utilizing indigenous technology and resources, primarily focusing on Uranium-Plutonium and Thorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:18 IST
India's Breakthrough in Nuclear Technology: Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves First Criticality
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India has marked a historic achievement with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Chennai attaining first criticality. This milestone signifies the initiation of a controlled fission chain reaction, a pivotal step forward in the country's long-term energy strategy.

The reactor, designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and constructed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited, will elevate India's energy security. It uniquely utilizes Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide fuel, and strategically converts Uranium-238 into Plutonium-239, allowing the generation of more fuel than consumed.

The achievement showcases the strength of India's indigenous technology in the nuclear sector and prepares the ground for thorium-based reactors. As part of India's three-stage nuclear power program, this development leans on advanced safety systems and recycling technologies to ensure sustainability and minimize waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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