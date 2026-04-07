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Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

Delhi Police has formally opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Youth Congress leader Manish Sharma, linked to the AI Summit protest. Authorities claim Sharma's involvement in organizing the event violated regulations, seeking his custodial interrogation for further investigation. The court has scheduled arguments for Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:32 IST
Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case
Shirtless protest' by IYC members during AI Summit (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Delhi Police on Tuesday officially opposed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Manish Sharma, a key figure in the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), over his alleged role in the AI Summit protest earlier this year. Sharma is accused of being a chief conspirator in the demonstration that took place on February 20.

The protest, which disrupted an international event populated by numerous foreign dignitaries, reportedly sought to undermine the reputation of the hosting nation. Authorities allege Sharma was instrumental in orchestrating the protest, drawing attention to a meeting he reportedly held with other accused co-conspirators.

Despite receiving interim anticipatory bail in March, Sharma's lack of cooperation in the ongoing investigation led the Delhi Police to oppose his bail plea. Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal has scheduled the matter for arguments on Wednesday, underscoring the need for Sharma's custodial interrogation to delve deeper into the conspiracy allegations.

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