MP's Swift Wheat Procurement and Cultural Ties Unveiled

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an advancement in the wheat procurement schedule to April 9, instead of the previously planned April 10. Addressing the state's ministers ahead of a cabinet meeting in Bhopal, CM Yadav emphasized prioritizing registered small and marginal farmers in the procurement process, assuring that slot booking is already underway. He emphasized that all districts are equipped with adequate gunny bags to facilitate a smooth procurement operation. He urged the ministers to supervise arrangements in their districts closely, ensuring farmers face no hitches.

Furthermore, CM Yadav highlighted the success of a recent MP-UP Sahyog Sammelan, held on March 31 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The event focused on enhancing the connection of the One District One Product initiatives, GI-tagged items, and other region-specific offerings to broader markets. Discussions centered on branding, marketing, and the export of distinctive products to bolster economic ties. Strengthening industrial cooperation, fostering investment, and increasing cultural and tourism exchanges were also high on the agenda.

Additionally, CM Yadav noted the cultural significance of the Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanatya theatrical, presented in Varanasi between April 3-5. With the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a significant public turnout, the event celebrated historical governance, forging vibrant cultural links between Ujjain and Varanasi. The presentation was acclaimed for its authentic depiction and for connecting the heritages of Mahakal's city and Baba Vishwanath's city.

(With inputs from agencies.)