Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Boom: A Success Story

Uttar Pradesh has showcased dramatic strides in its agricultural growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, witnessing an increase from 8% to an 18% growth rate over the last nine years.

Addressing attendees at the sixth Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress-2026 in Lucknow, Chief Minister Adityanath credited sustained policy efforts and optimal resource utilisation as pivotal in this remarkable achievement.

Uttar Pradesh contributes approximately 21% to India's foodgrain production, highlighting the state's pivotal role in the agrarian economy. The ongoing three-day science congress aims to discuss transformative agriculture strategies, with notable figures like Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi present.

(With inputs from agencies.)