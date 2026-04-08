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Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Boom: A Success Story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant rise in the state's agriculture growth rate, reaching 18% over nine years. At the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress-2026, he emphasized the state's critical role in India's agrarian economy and the effective utilisation of resources for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Boom: A Success Story
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Uttar Pradesh has showcased dramatic strides in its agricultural growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, witnessing an increase from 8% to an 18% growth rate over the last nine years.

Addressing attendees at the sixth Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress-2026 in Lucknow, Chief Minister Adityanath credited sustained policy efforts and optimal resource utilisation as pivotal in this remarkable achievement.

Uttar Pradesh contributes approximately 21% to India's foodgrain production, highlighting the state's pivotal role in the agrarian economy. The ongoing three-day science congress aims to discuss transformative agriculture strategies, with notable figures like Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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