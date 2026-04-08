Future Consumer Faces Financial Crunch with Massive Loan Defaults

Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has been hit hard, defaulting on a colossal Rs 615.67 crore in interest and principal repayments on loans. The debt encompasses bank, financial institution, and unlisted debt securities obligations, as reported until the end of March 2026.

FCL, a crucial entity within the beleaguered Future Group, defaulted on Rs 325.26 crore in loans and revolving facilities, such as cash credit, from banks and financial institutions by March 31, 2026. This default includes both repayment and interest failures, according to the company's regulatory filings.

Furthermore, FCL's outstanding loans from unlisted debt securities reached Rs 290.41 crore, covering a principal of Rs 158.82 crore and accrued interest of Rs 131.59 crore. The company is actively pursuing asset monetization and debt reduction strategies within the year. FCL specializes in manufacturing, branding, and distributing FMCG products and was previously part of a significant deal with Reliance Retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)