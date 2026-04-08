Revolutionizing Agriculture: Uttar Pradesh's Surge Towards Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh's agriculture sector has witnessed remarkable growth, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the surge from an eight percent to an 18 percent growth rate over the last nine years. This achievement is credited to the state's strategic policy efforts and effective resource utilization.

During the sixth Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress-2026 in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized the state's significant role in India's agrarian landscape, contributing 21 percent to the national foodgrain production. He pointed out the previous government's failures and detailed the BJP's success story of transparent, technology-oriented, and farmer-focused policy implementation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for self-reliance in agriculture amid global uncertainties. He advocated for modern technology integration such as AI, drones, and satellite technology to enhance productivity, profitability, and sustainability. Uttar Pradesh is set to pave the way for a prosperous agricultural future, embracing technological advancements to tackle climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)