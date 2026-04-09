Journalists Targeted: The Impact of Conflict on Media Personnel

On Wednesday, Israeli strikes claimed the lives of media personnel in Gaza and Lebanon. Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Wishah was killed in a drone strike in Gaza City. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed Wishah was affiliated with Hamas, citing a previous tweet that described him as a significant figure in the group's military wing.

In Lebanon, Israeli military actions against Hezbollah resulted in the deaths of two journalists: Ghada Dayekh, known for her work with Sawt Al-Farah, and Suzan Khalil, affiliated with Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio. The strikes reportedly targeted Hezbollah and caused numerous casualties, highlighting the risks journalists face in conflict zones.

The incidents underscore the perilous conditions under which journalists operate in war-torn areas and the critical role they play in reporting from the front lines. The Committee to Protect Journalists expressed concern over the safety of media professionals in such volatile environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)