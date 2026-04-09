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Court Upholds Pentagon's Blacklisting of AI Firm Anthropic

The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., upheld the Pentagon's blacklisting of AI company Anthropic as a national security risk. Anthropic alleges overstepping by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth due to its refusal to alter product guardrails. The decision, still not final, affects Anthropic's Pentagon contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 04:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 04:45 IST
Court Upholds Pentagon's Blacklisting of AI Firm Anthropic
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A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., upheld the Pentagon's decision to blacklist the AI company Anthropic as a national security risk. This ruling represents a win for the Trump administration, while Anthropic, the developer of Claude AI assistant, continues its legal battle challenging the designation as overreach by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Anthropic claims that the designation, which prevents Pentagon contracts and could lead to further government-wide repercussions, would result in significant financial and reputational losses. The court denied Anthropic's request to pause the decision, although the court's ruling is not final.

The company maintains confidence in proving the designation unlawful, citing breaches of First and Fifth Amendment rights. The Justice Department contends that Anthropic's insistence on usage restrictions poses an operational concern for military applications of their product.

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