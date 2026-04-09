War and Peace: The Battle for the Strait of Hormuz
The six-week conflict in Iran has ended with a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Despite U.S. claims of victory, Iran maintains control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, influencing global energy markets. The ceasefire's longevity depends on resolving deep-rooted regional tensions, analysts warn, as Gulf nations demand substantial security guarantees.
After nearly six weeks of warfare, the conflict in Iran has reached a temporary halt with a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. President Donald Trump claimed victory, but the agreement underscores Iran's entrenched control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical juncture for global energy markets.
Analysts warn this war could become a grave strategic miscalculation for Trump, with ripple effects reshaping the Gulf region's stability. Iran's control over the strait has transformed from passive oversight to active gatekeeping, dictating shipping terms and impacting regional economies.
The ceasefire's durability depends on addressing underlying regional conflicts. Without a broader settlement, it risks cementing Iranian leverage rather than limiting it. Gulf nations emphasize security guarantees, fearing Iran's persistent regional influence could lead to more instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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