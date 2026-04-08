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PPFAS Joins National Pension System: A New Era in Retirement Management

PPFAS Asset Management has obtained approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to sponsor a pension fund under the National Pension System. The company will establish a separate entity to manage retirement savings and aims to ensure investor interests while focusing on long-term, disciplined growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PPFAS Asset Management received the green light from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to sponsor a pension fund under India's National Pension System (NPS). With this move, PPFAS aims to manage the retirement savings of individuals investing via NPS, showcasing its commitment to disciplined, long-term investment strategies.

Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO of PPFAS, emphasized the significant responsibility of handling retirement savings. The company has pledged to protect investor interests while delivering consistent performance. PPFAS plans to establish a separate pension fund entity, ensuring systematic growth of these savings over time.

Before fully launching its operations, PPFAS will complete necessary formalities, such as registration and operational setup. This step marks a notable expansion for the company, aligning with its goals of managing retirement assets responsibly and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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