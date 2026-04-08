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Sustainability Bonds: Pioneering Artisanal Mining Integration

A sustainability bond will be piloted in Zambia to integrate artisanal miners into formal supply chains. Developed by Veridicor and Metalex Commodities, this bond aims to professionalize artisanal miners and improve livelihoods while ensuring sustainable social and environmental outcomes. Potential investors include European sustainability bond funds, mining investors, banks, and wealthy individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:04 IST
Sustainability Bonds: Pioneering Artisanal Mining Integration

A Canadian advisory firm and a Zambian copper miner are set to pilot a sustainability bond initiative by year-end. The project aims to integrate artisanal miners into formal supply chains, addressing informal mining practices that affect profits, spread pollution, and deprive nations of revenue.

The 'stakeholder prosperity bond,' crafted by Veridicor and Zambia's Metalex Commodities, seeks to professionalize artisanal miners rather than displacing them. Investors' returns will be linked to social and environmental outcomes, potentially raising $100 million to $200 million to support this integration process.

Pitched to European sustainability bond funds, impact and mining-focused investors, banks, and affluent sustainability enthusiasts, this initiative targets Zambia's large artisanal mining community. Artisanal operations often function near large industrial mines, which would be integral to the bond's structure, aligning financial gains with fair market practices and sustainability objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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