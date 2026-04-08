India's Quantum Leap: 1,000 km of Secure Communication Achieved

In a major breakthrough for India's National Quantum Mission, a 1,000-km quantum communication network has been successfully demonstrated, officials from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) confirmed on Wednesday.

This rapid development, achieved in under two years since the mission's inception, signifies a pivotal move toward the goal of a 2,000-km network within an eight-year timeline. The network employs quantum principles for information transmission, moving away from traditional binary methods.

Based on indigenous technology developed by QNu Labs, a startup supported by the mission, the facility is among the longest quantum key distribution (QKD) initiatives worldwide. This innovation enhances secure communication for defense, financial, and infrastructure sectors, and can operate across challenging terrains, DST officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)