Interim Relief for Ex-CMO Shukla Amid NRHM Allegations

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to provide interim relief to Dr. Anil Kumar Shukla, the former Chief Medical Officer, by putting a hold on prosecution processes in three cases under scrutiny for alleged connections to the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

These legal actions, overseen by a Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) of the CBI in Ghaziabad, address purported irregularities in medical procurement occurring between 2007 and 2009, purportedly draining public funds. Chargesheets were previously filed in each instance.

Dr. Shukla, reportedly disadvantaged by these proceedings due to his age and disputably sufficient evidence, has sought redress, and the court has stipulated that the CBI provide a formal response by early May.