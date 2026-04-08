Global Aviation Faces Turbulence Despite Ceasefire Hopes

The aviation sector remains under significant pressure despite a temporary ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, as jet fuel prices continue to soar. Industry leaders express caution, acknowledging that the effects of constrained refining capacities in the Middle East will be felt for months.

Airlines such as Delta Air Lines have revised profit expectations and are cutting capacity to cope with an additional $2 billion in fuel expenses this quarter. The industry's challenges are compounded by Iran's blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which had significantly disrupted global fuel supplies.

Amid ongoing tensions, airline stocks surprisingly surged following the ceasefire announcement. However, experts caution that a robust tourism recovery will take time, with perceptions of safety improving only gradually, according to analyses by Oxford Economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)