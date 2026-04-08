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Government Expands Commercial LPG Supplies to Key Industries

The government has expanded commercial LPG supplies, allowing industrial units to receive up to 70% of their pre-West Asia war consumption, with a sectoral cap of 200 tonnes per day. Priority is given to industries reliant on LPG for specialized processes, aiming to ease supply constraints and sustain industrial output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:32 IST
Government Expands Commercial LPG Supplies to Key Industries
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  • India

The government has taken a strategic step by expanding commercial LPG supplies to a wider range of industrial sectors. Eligible industries are now allowed to receive up to 70% of their pre-conflict consumption levels in conformity with a total sectoral cap of 200 tonnes per day.

In an official directive to state authorities, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas outlined the eligible sectors, which include polymer, agriculture, packaging, paints, steel, metal, glass, pharma, food, uranium, heavy water, ceramics, foundries, forging units, and aerosol manufacturers. The initiative prioritizes industries where LPG is essential for specialized processes that are not replaceable by natural gas.

This move is interpreted by analysts as an effort to ease supply constraints and uphold industrial productivity, while the government maintains its broader focus on prioritizing compressed and piped natural gas for households and transport. State governments have been tasked with operationalizing this allocation and ensuring compliance with the set limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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