Government Expands Commercial LPG Supplies to Key Industries

The government has taken a strategic step by expanding commercial LPG supplies to a wider range of industrial sectors. Eligible industries are now allowed to receive up to 70% of their pre-conflict consumption levels in conformity with a total sectoral cap of 200 tonnes per day.

In an official directive to state authorities, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas outlined the eligible sectors, which include polymer, agriculture, packaging, paints, steel, metal, glass, pharma, food, uranium, heavy water, ceramics, foundries, forging units, and aerosol manufacturers. The initiative prioritizes industries where LPG is essential for specialized processes that are not replaceable by natural gas.

This move is interpreted by analysts as an effort to ease supply constraints and uphold industrial productivity, while the government maintains its broader focus on prioritizing compressed and piped natural gas for households and transport. State governments have been tasked with operationalizing this allocation and ensuring compliance with the set limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)