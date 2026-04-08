QatarEnergy Set to Restart LNG Production After Halt

QatarEnergy is on the verge of resuming its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, according to an informed source who spoke to Reuters. This step follows the suspension of operations necessitated by military strikes on its facilities earlier this year.

The production halt started in March when QatarEnergy was forced to cease activities at its plants in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed due to attacks. This interruption had significant implications on the supply of LNG and related products globally.

As QatarEnergy prepares for this crucial restart, the global energy market anticipates increased stability and supply, which could ease previous disruptions in energy distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)