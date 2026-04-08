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QatarEnergy Set to Restart LNG Production After Halt

QatarEnergy plans to resume liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after a shutdown caused by military attacks on facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed in March. The company's decision marks a significant move to restore operations following disruptions impacting the global energy supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:13 IST
QatarEnergy Set to Restart LNG Production After Halt
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QatarEnergy is on the verge of resuming its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, according to an informed source who spoke to Reuters. This step follows the suspension of operations necessitated by military strikes on its facilities earlier this year.

The production halt started in March when QatarEnergy was forced to cease activities at its plants in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed due to attacks. This interruption had significant implications on the supply of LNG and related products globally.

As QatarEnergy prepares for this crucial restart, the global energy market anticipates increased stability and supply, which could ease previous disruptions in energy distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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