Venezuela's Wage Boost: Strategic Moves in Oil and Mining

Venezuela is set to enhance workers' incomes, as Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced a 'responsible increase' planned for May 1. The government aims to harness oil and mining developments to improve wages, yet specific figures remain undisclosed at this time.

The base minimum wage in Venezuela, unchanged at 130 bolivares per month since March 2022, equates to mere cents. However, bonuses boost public employees' earnings to around $150 monthly. Rodriguez emphasized the strategic goal to gradually restore income levels through growth in hydrocarbons and mining.

Amid attempts to end U.S. sanctions following improved bilateral ties, Rodriguez champions private and foreign investments in these vital sectors. The formation of a commission to review strategic assets was announced, alongside unwavering support for maintaining state ownership of PDVSA against calls for its privatization.