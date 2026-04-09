Vedanta Power's Waste-to-Energy Model Tackles Air Pollution

Vedanta Power announced on Thursday that its waste-to-energy model in Punjab has seen significant advancements. The Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL) plant in Mansa has co-fired over 3.29 lakh metric tonnes of torrefied biomass during the fiscal year 2026.

This achievement is crucial as India seeks to address the seasonal air pollution problem caused by stubble burning. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), thermal power plants within a 300 km radius of Delhi are required to co-fire biomass alongside coal.

Vedanta Ltd. CEO-Power Rajinder Singh Ahuja mentioned the initiative has engaged around 3,800 farmers in the Mansa region, helping facilitate the collection of over 8 lakh metric tonnes of paddy straw. The TSPL plant recorded an average biomass co-firing rate of 5.16% in FY26, surpassing CAQM's regulations and leading to an estimated 0.40 million tonnes reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)