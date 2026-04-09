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UAE Oil Chief Condemns Iran over Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, criticized Iran for restricting navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that Iran should not control passage through this vital waterway, which currently holds 230 vessels loaded with oil. Al-Jaber demanded free passage without conditions or political leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:12 IST
UAE Oil Chief Condemns Iran over Strait of Hormuz Tensions
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  • United Arab Emirates

The chief of the UAE's major oil company, Sultan al-Jaber, has intensified his critique of Iran over its actions in the Strait of Hormuz. Al-Jaber, who leads the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, argued against the 'weaponisation' of this crucial maritime passageway.

He said that as many as 230 vessels loaded with oil are ready to sail through the Strait but are presently stalled due to Iran's control. Al-Jaber insisted that these vessels must be allowed to pass freely, challenging Iran's authority to impose conditions or exert political leverage over maritime navigation.

'No country has the legitimate right to determine passage terms,' al-Jaber asserted, labeling Iran's requirement for permission and conditions as coercion rather than freedom of navigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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