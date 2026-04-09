Powering Collaborative Futures: India-Bhutan Hydro Energy Alliance Strengthens

Power Minister Manohar Lal held pivotal discussions with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Thursday, aimed at fortifying energy ties between the two nations.

The dialogue underscored hydroelectric collaborations, including the imminent construction of the 1,200-MW Punatsangchhu-I dam, set to commence on April 10.

These efforts highlight the robust bilateral energy cooperation, following the signing of a protocol for the Punatsangchhu-II project's export tariff, fostering long-term partnerships yielding mutual benefits.