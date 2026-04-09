Left Menu

Kandla Port Pioneers Green Shipping with Methanol Bunkering Breakthrough

Deendayal Port Authority, also known as Kandla Port, enhances methanol bunkering to decarbonize maritime activity. This milestone aligns with India's vision for sustainable growth and positioning in global green shipping. Key stakeholders confirm safety and efficiency, gearing up for future methanol supply, reinforcing India’s emerging role in eco-friendly shipping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:54 IST
Kandla Port Pioneers Green Shipping with Methanol Bunkering Breakthrough
Deendayal Port Authority, Kandia (Photo/X@Deendayal_Port). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kandla Port has taken a significant step toward sustainable shipping by enhancing its methanol bunkering capabilities, positioning itself as a frontrunner in India's shift to greener maritime practices. This move aligns with the global objective to achieve net-zero emissions in the sector by 2050.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted that the port's initiative underscores India's commitment to aligning with international sustainability goals and improving market competitiveness. Situated on the western coast, Kandla Port leverages existing infrastructure for methanol handling as it works toward dedicated bunkering capabilities.

In April 2026, Kandla Port validated its methanol bunkering operations through a trial in collaboration with industry partners, receiving a Level 6 rating on the IAPH Port Readiness Level scale. This step is crucial for bolstering India's trade corridors and its future role in global green shipping initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Education Under Siege in Gaza

Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Education Under Siege in Gaza

 Global
2
TCS Surges Ahead: Profits Soar as New Deals and AI Drive Growth

TCS Surges Ahead: Profits Soar as New Deals and AI Drive Growth

 India
3
Jannik Sinner's Streak Snapped: A Setback at the Monte Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner's Streak Snapped: A Setback at the Monte Carlo Masters

 Global
4
Netanyahu Initiates Peace Talks with Lebanon Aimed at Disarming Hezbollah

Netanyahu Initiates Peace Talks with Lebanon Aimed at Disarming Hezbollah

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026