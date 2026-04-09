Kandla Port Pioneers Green Shipping with Methanol Bunkering Breakthrough

Kandla Port has taken a significant step toward sustainable shipping by enhancing its methanol bunkering capabilities, positioning itself as a frontrunner in India's shift to greener maritime practices. This move aligns with the global objective to achieve net-zero emissions in the sector by 2050.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted that the port's initiative underscores India's commitment to aligning with international sustainability goals and improving market competitiveness. Situated on the western coast, Kandla Port leverages existing infrastructure for methanol handling as it works toward dedicated bunkering capabilities.

In April 2026, Kandla Port validated its methanol bunkering operations through a trial in collaboration with industry partners, receiving a Level 6 rating on the IAPH Port Readiness Level scale. This step is crucial for bolstering India's trade corridors and its future role in global green shipping initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)