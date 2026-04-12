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Intense Islamabad Talks: US-Iran Negotiations Hit Deadlock

US Vice President JD Vance announced the failure of the Islamabad Talks with Iran, as significant differences persisted despite over 21 hours of discussions. The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, aimed to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions but ended without agreement. A commitment to avoiding nuclear weaponry remained the US's primary objective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:59 IST
Intense Islamabad Talks: US-Iran Negotiations Hit Deadlock
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The Islamabad Talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, concluded without an agreement after more than 21 hours of intense negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance revealed that despite substantive discussions, fundamental differences remained unbridged.

During a press conference, Vance emphasized the US's core goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The Vice President commended Pakistan's efforts in facilitating the talks, highlighting the constructive role played by Pakistani officials.

Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, confirmed the stalemate, citing extensive negotiations on issues like the nuclear program and regional conflicts. He emphasized the need for serious engagement and respect for Iran's rights to move forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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