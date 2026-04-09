Rajasthan Set for Prime Minister's Visit: A Push for Energy and Economic Growth

Rajasthan is gearing up for a high-profile visit, as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with officials to discuss preparations for the Prime Minister's scheduled appearance in Balotra on April 21. The PM is set to inaugurate the crucial HPCL refinery, a project poised to bolster both the state's energy security and economic growth.

During the meeting, extensive plans were laid out for the event, focusing on logistics such as seating arrangements, provision of drinking water, medical support, electricity supply, parking facilities, efficient traffic management, and heightened security measures. The refinery is expected to refine 9 million metric tonnes annually, with diverse petrochemical outputs.

Rajasthan BJP leaders also emphasized the significance of such developments, noting that projects like the Pachpadra refinery and the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 will be instrumental in accelerating the state's development trajectory. The refinery, costing Rs 79,459 crore, is touted as a landmark project under the leadership of Bhajanlal Sharma.