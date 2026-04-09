Unlocking AI's Potential: Bridging Barriers for Economic Growth
Franziska Ohnsorge, the World Bank South Asia Chief Economist, urges countries to eliminate obstacles to AI adoption, highlighting India's advantage due to its robust digital infrastructure. With AI's potential to create jobs, global policy should focus on facilitating productive AI integration across businesses.
- Country:
- India
Franziska Ohnsorge, South Asia Chief Economist at the World Bank, emphasized the importance of removing barriers to artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to boost job creation and economic growth.
Speaking at a World Bank press conference, Ohnsorge highlighted India's strong digital infrastructure, such as the UPI, as a key advantage for leveraging AI technology. She pointed out that with 280 million young people entering the workforce in South Asia over the next 15 years, AI adoption could play a crucial role in job creation.
Ohnsorge stressed the need for policy improvements to create a conducive business environment, facilitating equitable AI adoption across firms of varying sizes, noting AI's transformative potential for economic expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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