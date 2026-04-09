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Elephant Village Celebrates Anant Ambani's Birthday with Grand Festivity

Jaipur's Hathi Gaon celebrated Anant Ambani's birthday with a colorful event featuring elephants enjoying a grand fruit feast. Anant, known for his affection for animals, recently donated Rs 18 crore towards temple and animal welfare in Kerala, showcasing his commitment to heritage and wildlife conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:15 IST
Elephant Village Celebrates Anant Ambani's Birthday with Grand Festivity
A veiw from the special event held a day ahead of Anant Ambani's birthday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a vibrant celebration, Jaipur's Hathi Gaon, also known as Elephant Village, came alive to mark the birthday of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani. Known for his affinity towards animals, Ambani's special day was celebrated with pink and white balloons and a long table laden with fruits, relished by the majestic elephants.

The event, marked by the excited reactions of children who watched elephants feast on bananas, watermelons, and papayas, highlighted Anant Ambani's continued commitment to animal welfare. Hathi Gaon Development Committee President Shafiq Ballu Khan shared details about the event, noting the organized feast for the elephants and the provision of gifts for mahouts and their families.

Further underscoring his dedication, Ambani recently pledged a significant Rs 18 crore for temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including Rs 6 crore donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples, and Rs 12 crore for the renovation of the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram. His contributions also support the wellbeing of temple elephants, demonstrating his devotion to cultural and wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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