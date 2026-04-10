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ED Crackdown: Fraudulent Land Acquisition Unveiled in Dehradun

The Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Vijay Khanna and others for unlawfully acquiring Gram Sabha land through forged documents. The ongoing investigation highlights the misuse of official records, resulting in the illegal sale of 25 bighas of land in Dehradun's Bansiwala village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:09 IST
ED Crackdown: Fraudulent Land Acquisition Unveiled in Dehradun
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on fraudulent land acquisitions by filing a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint (SPC) against Vijay Khanna, Balwinder Jeet Syal, and other associates in Dehradun. The complaint, lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), pertains to the illegal acquisition of 25 bighas of Gram Sabha land in Village Bansiwala, Tehsil Vikasnagar, District Dehradun.

According to ED's investigation, the accused, including Khanna and Syal, colluded to manipulate revenue records and forge documents to register the Gram Sabha land to private parties. This act of deceit resulted in the misappropriation of properties and the illegal sale of a portion of the land, stripping the Gram Sabha of its rightful assets.

The ED's ongoing probe revealed that the perpetrators had previously appropriated approximately ₹75 lakh worth of Gram Sabha properties. This latest complaint builds upon prior legal actions addressing these crimes. The agency reaffirms its commitment to unearthing and prosecuting financial crimes, emphasizing robust actions against those who exploit forgery for illicit gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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