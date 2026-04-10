Tim White Takes Charge: Boosting India's Junior Women's Hockey
Tim White has been appointed as the head coach of India's junior women's hockey team. With experience in Belgium and Australia, White aims to develop technically skilled players ready for senior competitions. Hockey India's federation hopes his expertise will enhance athlete development and performance.
- Country:
- India
Experienced Australian Tim White was announced as the new head coach of India's junior women's hockey team on Friday. Hockey India revealed that White will replace Tushar Khandekar, though the federation did not disclose the reasons for this change or the specifics of White's contract duration.
White, who recently led the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League, has an extensive coaching history with successful stints in Belgium and Australia. Notably, he guided Belgium's Under-21 women's team to a bronze medal at the Junior World Cup and played a vital role in elevating Belgium's senior team to world ranking success.
In a statement, White expressed his enthusiasm for India's rich hockey culture and his intent to nurture young talent. He emphasized the importance of disciplined yet attacking gameplay, aiming to produce well-rounded athletes capable of excelling under pressure. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey welcomed White, acknowledging his high-performance coaching prowess.
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