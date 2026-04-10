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Raghav Chadha: Defiant Voice in Parliament Amidst Party Rift

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has released a video titled ''Voice Raised Price Paid,'' highlighting his parliamentary efforts amidst a conflict with his party. Accused by AAP of not opposing PM Modi and the Centre, Chadha has defended his performance, focusing on raising people's issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:15 IST
Raghav Chadha: Defiant Voice in Parliament Amidst Party Rift
Raghav Chadha
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In a striking move, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday took to Instagram to share a video compilation titled ''Voice Raised Price Paid.'' This post features clips of him voicing concerns in Parliament, standing firm amid his current disagreement with his party.

Raghav Chadha addressed criticism regarding his parliamentary performance by stating, ''With due respect, to those who are questioning my parliamentary performance, I will let my work do the talking.'' He was recently removed as AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, amidst allegations of avoiding criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.

Denying accusations of leniency towards the Centre, Chadha fiercely rebutted the party's claims as ''lies,'' insisting he is committed to raising genuine public issues in Parliament. Since his demotion, Chadha has actively taken to social media to assert his perseverance and commitment to parliamentary duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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