Unseasonal Rainfall Wreaks Havoc on Indian Rabi Crops

India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that unseasonal rainfall coupled with hailstorms has destroyed rabi crops, particularly affecting wheat, over an expanse of 2.49 lakh hectares.

The minister revealed that the damage analysis is being conducted by three distinct departments and remains ongoing. Speaking at the 'Unnat Krishi Mela' launch in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, Chouhan emphasized the significant toll on wheat followed by horticultural crops.

Amid the April 5 directives for a comprehensive assessment, Chouhan confirmed discussions with agriculture ministers from the affected states to probe the impact. The India Meteorological Department had forecasted further disruptions from a Western Disturbance, exacerbating the situation in northwest India from April 7 to 10.