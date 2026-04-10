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Transforming Villages Through Generosity: A New Dawn in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu applauded a donation of Rs 1 crore from Gundreddy Satyanarayana for the development of his village. This initiative, part of the 'Poverty Eradication Scheme P4', aims to uplift the bottom 20% of society. Naidu highlighted the importance of community development through such acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:13 IST
Transforming Villages Through Generosity: A New Dawn in Andhra Pradesh
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Gundreddy Satyanarayana for his significant contribution of Rs 1 crore towards the development of his village, Yajili, in Bapatla district. This contribution is a part of the 'Poverty Eradication Scheme P4', launched to bridge the socio-economic gap in the region.

The scheme, launched last year in Amaravati, under the slogan 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam', encourages the wealthier top 10 percent of society to assist the bottom 20 percent, propelling them towards self-sufficiency. Naidu praised Satyanarayana's donation, describing it as an inspiring gesture that exemplifies the spirit of community commitment.

The Chief Minister reiterated that such altruistic efforts are instrumental in building a robust future for the state, fostering societal development and showcasing an inspiring model of giving back that can galvanize further charitable actions.

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