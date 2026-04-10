Transforming Villages Through Generosity: A New Dawn in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Gundreddy Satyanarayana for his significant contribution of Rs 1 crore towards the development of his village, Yajili, in Bapatla district. This contribution is a part of the 'Poverty Eradication Scheme P4', launched to bridge the socio-economic gap in the region.

The scheme, launched last year in Amaravati, under the slogan 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam', encourages the wealthier top 10 percent of society to assist the bottom 20 percent, propelling them towards self-sufficiency. Naidu praised Satyanarayana's donation, describing it as an inspiring gesture that exemplifies the spirit of community commitment.

The Chief Minister reiterated that such altruistic efforts are instrumental in building a robust future for the state, fostering societal development and showcasing an inspiring model of giving back that can galvanize further charitable actions.