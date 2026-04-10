Lt. Col. Purohit Cleared for Brigadier Rank Amidst Judicial Victory

The Indian Army has given the green light for Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit's promotion to the rank of Brigadier, according to insider sources on Friday. This approval comes in the wake of the Armed Forces Tribunal's decision to halt his retirement, initially scheduled for March 31, 2026, as it deliberates on his plea for promotion.

Purohit had submitted an appeal to the tribunal, asserting that his extended legal battle concerning the 2008 Malegaon blast case—where he was an accused—hindered his professional advancement. His recent acquittal by the Mumbai NIA court on July 31, alongside six others, highlighted the prosecution's inability to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The 2008 Malegaon blast incident involved an explosive tied to a motorcycle, detonating near a mosque, causing fatalities and injuries. The case, transferred from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad to the NIA in 2011, endured years of scrutiny before concluding with the acquittal of all accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)