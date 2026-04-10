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Ceasefire Sparks Surge: Global Equity Fund Inflows Double

In the week ending April 8, global equity fund inflows nearly doubled due to a Middle East ceasefire. Investors added $23.47 billion, with U.S., European, and Asian funds seeing significant investments. Bond funds also experienced a rebound, and emerging markets attracted renewed buying interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:39 IST
Ceasefire Sparks Surge: Global Equity Fund Inflows Double

Global equity fund inflows almost doubled during the week ending April 8, driven largely by a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East. This uplifted hopes for the resumption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. According to LSEG Lipper data, investors committed a net $23.47 billion to global equity funds compared to $12.11 billion the previous week.

Asian equities hit their stride, marking the best week in three years, with gains exceeding 7%. U.S. equity funds attracted $9.76 billion, reflecting nearly an 80% boom in inflows from $5.42 billion in the previous week. European and Asian funds also gained with $9.1 billion and $2 billion in net inflows, respectively.

Sector-specific equity funds benefited from $4.79 billion in net purchases, the highest since February 18. The tech, industrial, and utility sectors received notable injections. Meanwhile, bond funds partially rebounded from previous outflows, and money market funds attracted inflows after a two-week gap. Emerging markets saw a revival as investors funneled $2.77 billion into equities.

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