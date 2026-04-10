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Rajasthan Royals Triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Nail-Biting IPL Encounter

In an exhilarating IPL match, Rajasthan Royals outplayed Royal Challengers Bengaluru, securing victory with strategic bowling efforts. Key performances from bowlers Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi helped restrict Bengaluru to a total of 201 runs. Despite a valiant effort, Bengaluru couldn't surpass the bowling prowess of Rajasthan Royals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:27 IST
Rajasthan Royals Triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Nail-Biting IPL Encounter
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In a thrilling IPL clash on Friday, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, thanks to their bowlers' diligent efforts. Bengaluru, batting first, managed to put up a score of 201 runs with significant contributions from Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer.

Jofra Archer led the bowling attack for Rajasthan Royals, claiming two crucial wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi also picked up two, including the key dismissal of Virat Kohli. Brijesh Sharma chipped in with two important wickets to keep the pressure on Bengaluru.

Despite a solid batting performance from Bengaluru, it was Rajasthan's disciplined bowling that sealed the match, marking a pivotal win in the IPL season. The collaboration among Rajasthan's bowlers showcased their strategic planning and execution on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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