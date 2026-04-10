Rajat Patidar's Fighting Fifty Boosts RCB's IPL Glory

In a rain-interrupted IPL clash, Rajat Patidar's commanding half-century led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to post 201/8 against Rajasthan Royals. Taking the initial advantage after a delayed toss, the opposition bowlers Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Brijesh Sharma each claimed two wickets, making it tough for the Bengaluru batsmen.

Despite the challenges posed by the adept bowling attack, Patidar demonstrated resilience with an impressive 40-ball knock scoring 63 runs. His remarkable effort was bolstered by handy contributions from teammates including Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, and Venkatesh Iyer.

The spirited innings by Bengaluru, navigated through strategic partnerships, underscored their intent in the ongoing IPL season, making the tie against Rajasthan a pivotal encounter as they amassed a respectable total.

(With inputs from agencies.)