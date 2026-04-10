Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Policies Amid Rising Tensions

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing critique on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of repeating the same rhetoric on infiltration without addressing security lapses such as the Pahalgam and New Delhi terror attacks that claimed numerous lives.

During a press conference, Banerjee demanded clarity on the status of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in India, and questioned why she isn't labeled an infiltrator as per Shah's own declarations.

The TMC leader further attacked the BJP's unfulfilled employment and women's welfare promises, describing them as mere empty pledges, while also condemning Shah's proposition for a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal as harmful to SC, ST, and OBC communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)