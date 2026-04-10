Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Policies Amid Rising Tensions
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repetitive infiltration rhetoric and questioned security protocols after terror attacks in India. Banerjee demanded clarity on the status of former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and highlighted unmet BJP employment and women's welfare promises, calling the latter 'empty.'
- Country:
- India
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing critique on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of repeating the same rhetoric on infiltration without addressing security lapses such as the Pahalgam and New Delhi terror attacks that claimed numerous lives.
During a press conference, Banerjee demanded clarity on the status of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in India, and questioned why she isn't labeled an infiltrator as per Shah's own declarations.
The TMC leader further attacked the BJP's unfulfilled employment and women's welfare promises, describing them as mere empty pledges, while also condemning Shah's proposition for a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal as harmful to SC, ST, and OBC communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary Dismisses SP's Voter Roll Allegations
BJP's Bold West Bengal Election Manifesto: Promises of Identity, Welfare, and Development
BJP's Bold Bid: Wooing Bengal's Women with Promises of Security and Prosperity
BJP Unveils Ambitious Poll Manifesto Targeting TMC's Stronghold in West Bengal
BJP Leader Accused in 'Cash-for-Vote' Scandal Appears for Inquiry