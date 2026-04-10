Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Policies Amid Rising Tensions

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repetitive infiltration rhetoric and questioned security protocols after terror attacks in India. Banerjee demanded clarity on the status of former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and highlighted unmet BJP employment and women's welfare promises, calling the latter 'empty.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:27 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Policies Amid Rising Tensions
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing critique on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of repeating the same rhetoric on infiltration without addressing security lapses such as the Pahalgam and New Delhi terror attacks that claimed numerous lives.

During a press conference, Banerjee demanded clarity on the status of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in India, and questioned why she isn't labeled an infiltrator as per Shah's own declarations.

The TMC leader further attacked the BJP's unfulfilled employment and women's welfare promises, describing them as mere empty pledges, while also condemning Shah's proposition for a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal as harmful to SC, ST, and OBC communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Energy Challenges: India’s LNG Strategy Amidst West Asia Tensions

Navigating Energy Challenges: India’s LNG Strategy Amidst West Asia Tensions

 India
2
South Africa's AI Leap: A Bold Vision for Innovation

South Africa's AI Leap: A Bold Vision for Innovation

 Global
3
Rising Golf Stars Push for Glory at The Masters

Rising Golf Stars Push for Glory at The Masters

 Global
4
Inflation Surge Hits U.S. Economy Amid Middle East Conflict

Inflation Surge Hits U.S. Economy Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026