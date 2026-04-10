Left Menu

Empowering Communities with Accessible Cooking Fuel

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has increased the distribution of 5 kg LPG cylinders to enhance clean cooking fuel access for migrant workers and vulnerable communities. The initiative includes doubling daily allocations and simplifying access, aiming to make fuel more affordable and widely available nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:54 IST
Empowering Communities with Accessible Cooking Fuel
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has proactively boosted the availability of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to improve clean cooking fuel access for migrant workers and vulnerable communities across India. By removing the previous supply cap and increasing daily allocations, MoPNG aims to meet rising demand effectively.

This initiative, effective April 7, allows consumers to obtain cylinders using basic identification proofs without permanent address requirements. This approach is expected to benefit migrants, daily wage earners, and students by providing a convenient and accessible cooking solution.

To promote awareness and distribution, more than 1,600 awareness camps have been organized across the nation, with over 8.9 lakh cylinders distributed in a span of two weeks. State governments and OMCs are collaborating to ensure equitable access for all.

TRENDING

1
Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune

Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune

 India
2
Historic Khan Market Restaurants Get Court Approval Sans Fire NOC

Historic Khan Market Restaurants Get Court Approval Sans Fire NOC

 India
3
Delhi's Microchipping Revolution: Stray Dogs Get a Digital Identity

Delhi's Microchipping Revolution: Stray Dogs Get a Digital Identity

 India
4
RBI Proposes Transparent Asset-Based Framework for Upper Layer NBFCs

RBI Proposes Transparent Asset-Based Framework for Upper Layer NBFCs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026