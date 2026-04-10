Empowering Communities with Accessible Cooking Fuel

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has proactively boosted the availability of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to improve clean cooking fuel access for migrant workers and vulnerable communities across India. By removing the previous supply cap and increasing daily allocations, MoPNG aims to meet rising demand effectively.

This initiative, effective April 7, allows consumers to obtain cylinders using basic identification proofs without permanent address requirements. This approach is expected to benefit migrants, daily wage earners, and students by providing a convenient and accessible cooking solution.

To promote awareness and distribution, more than 1,600 awareness camps have been organized across the nation, with over 8.9 lakh cylinders distributed in a span of two weeks. State governments and OMCs are collaborating to ensure equitable access for all.