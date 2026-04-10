Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vrindavan: Boat Accident Claims Lives, Rescue Efforts Underway

A boat accident in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh has claimed the lives of at least 10 devotees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow while rescue operations continue. Ludhiana administration has setup helplines and dispatched teams for assistance as authorities work to provide aid and manage coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:20 IST
Tragedy Strikes Vrindavan: Boat Accident Claims Lives, Rescue Efforts Underway
Union Home Miniter Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, a boat accident has resulted in the death of at least 10 devotees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences in a statement, calling the event 'extremely heartbreaking,' and assured that local administration is actively engaged in rescue operations and medical aid efforts.

Following the incident, the Ludhiana District Administration has established control rooms at Ludhiana and Jagraon to assist affected families. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain confirmed that teams have been dispatched to work in coordination with local authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic accident occurred on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat when a boat carrying over two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with special teams assessing the situation to ensure all affected individuals receive the necessary medical attention.

TRENDING

1
Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims One Life in Odisha's Jajpur District

Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims One Life in Odisha's Jajpur District

 India
2
Liverpool Fans Rally Against Ticket Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

Liverpool Fans Rally Against Ticket Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

 Global
3
Tragedy and Outrage in Maharashtra: Young Girl's Cry for Justice

Tragedy and Outrage in Maharashtra: Young Girl's Cry for Justice

 India
4
Vance in the Middle: High-Stakes Talks with Iran

Vance in the Middle: High-Stakes Talks with Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026