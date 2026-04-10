Tragedy Strikes Vrindavan: Boat Accident Claims Lives, Rescue Efforts Underway

In a tragic incident in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, a boat accident has resulted in the death of at least 10 devotees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences in a statement, calling the event 'extremely heartbreaking,' and assured that local administration is actively engaged in rescue operations and medical aid efforts.

Following the incident, the Ludhiana District Administration has established control rooms at Ludhiana and Jagraon to assist affected families. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain confirmed that teams have been dispatched to work in coordination with local authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic accident occurred on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat when a boat carrying over two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with special teams assessing the situation to ensure all affected individuals receive the necessary medical attention.