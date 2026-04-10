Techint Completes Major Chilean Water System for Copper Hub

Techint, a construction firm, announced the completion of a major water system in northern Chile, designed to transport sea water to one of the world's largest copper deposits, Collahuasi. The project is part of a $1 billion infrastructure initiative.

The system, constructed over the past year, consists of five pumping stations, six drainage stations, and a 194-kilometer-long pipeline with a large diameter. It aims to support the mining operations by ensuring a regular water supply for the next two decades.

This infrastructure feeds into a coastal desalination plant developed by Acciona, meant to supply over 1,000 liters per second. Despite abundant facilities, Collahuasi's copper production fell to 406,100 tons in 2025, a decline attributed to less favorable ore quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)