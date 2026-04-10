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Techint Completes Major Chilean Water System for Copper Hub

Techint has completed a $1 billion project to build a water system transporting water from Punta Patache to the Collahuasi mining operations in Chile. The infrastructure includes multiple pumping and drainage stations, and a lengthy pipeline, ensuring operational continuity for two decades by supporting a coastal desalination plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:39 IST
Techint Completes Major Chilean Water System for Copper Hub
  • Country:
  • Chile

Techint, a construction firm, announced the completion of a major water system in northern Chile, designed to transport sea water to one of the world's largest copper deposits, Collahuasi. The project is part of a $1 billion infrastructure initiative.

The system, constructed over the past year, consists of five pumping stations, six drainage stations, and a 194-kilometer-long pipeline with a large diameter. It aims to support the mining operations by ensuring a regular water supply for the next two decades.

This infrastructure feeds into a coastal desalination plant developed by Acciona, meant to supply over 1,000 liters per second. Despite abundant facilities, Collahuasi's copper production fell to 406,100 tons in 2025, a decline attributed to less favorable ore quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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