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Strengthening the Ties: US-India Energy and Defense Cooperation

India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss enhancing energy cooperation between the two nations. They focused on nuclear power and newer areas like coal gasification and LPG exports. The meeting highlighted advancing energy security and strengthening the US-India Energy Partnership post-SHANTI Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 04:56 IST
Strengthening the Ties: US-India Energy and Defense Cooperation
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held discussions with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, aiming to bolster energy cooperation between the two countries. The talks centered around nuclear power, coal gasification, and LPG exports, reflecting an intensified effort to enhance bilateral energy trade and security.

The dialogue, marked by strategic importance, signifies the evolving dynamics of the India-US Energy Partnership, as emphasized by Misri's visit. The engagement is further underlined by the US's willingness to cooperate on civil nuclear projects, especially following India's enactment of the SHANTI Act, which revolutionizes its civil nuclear sector.

Beyond energy, defense ties were addressed, with US Ambassador Sergei Gor discussing military cooperation prospects with Indian and US defense officials. This multifaceted visit underscores the strengthening of India-US relations across both energy and defense sectors.

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