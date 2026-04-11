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Uniting Against the Scourge: Historic Padyatra in J&K's Fight Against Drug Abuse

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a major padyatra in Jammu under the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan,' aiming to combat drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign emphasizes a comprehensive approach, involving all government departments and communities. The initiative promises sustained efforts across six phases to achieve a drug-free region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:38 IST
Uniting Against the Scourge: Historic Padyatra in J&K's Fight Against Drug Abuse
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride against the growing menace of drug abuse, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a large-scale padyatra on Saturday under the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' banner. Thousands joined the march in Jammu, underscoring the administration's commitment to eradicating this social evil through coordinated efforts.

The padyatra, a part of a massive anti-drug campaign launched by the government, started from Maulana Azad Stadium and covered several key locations, eventually concluding at Parade Ground. Participants carried the national flag while chanting slogans, voicing their resolve against drug abuse.

Governor Sinha emphasized that the initiative would unfold in six phases over the next three months. These phases include awareness drives, youth engagement, and community outreach, highlighting the administration's all-encompassing approach. Sinha reiterated the need for collective action to steer the Union Territory towards a drug-free future.

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