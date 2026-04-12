Last Chance for Iran-U.S. Talks in Islamabad
A new round of negotiations between Iranian and U.S. delegations commenced in Islamabad on Saturday, with Pakistani officials mediating. According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, this session might be the final chance to establish a mutual framework, as tensions escalate due to perceived excessive U.S. demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 01:46 IST
A fresh round of negotiations between Iranian and U.S. delegations kicked off in Islamabad on Saturday. Pakistani officials are mediating the discussions, according to a report by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The talks are being characterized as the 'last opportunity' to reach a consensus. The underlying friction stems from what are described as 'excessive U.S. demands.'
Observers are closely watching to see if a common framework can be established under these tense circumstances.