Last Chance for Iran-U.S. Talks in Islamabad

A fresh round of negotiations between Iranian and U.S. delegations kicked off in Islamabad on Saturday. Pakistani officials are mediating the discussions, according to a report by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The talks are being characterized as the 'last opportunity' to reach a consensus. The underlying friction stems from what are described as 'excessive U.S. demands.'

Observers are closely watching to see if a common framework can be established under these tense circumstances.