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Delhi Unveils Ambitious EV Policy: Revolutionizing City Transport

Delhi's government announces its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, aiming to transform urban transport with financial incentives, regulations, and infrastructure growth. The policy mandates only electric two and three-wheelers by 2028. It details a Rs 3,954.25 crore budget, supporting green mobility through incentives and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:39 IST
Delhi Unveils Ambitious EV Policy: Revolutionizing City Transport
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi government has introduced its ambitious Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, inviting feedback from citizens and stakeholders within 30 days. The policy, set to take effect in 2026, aims to enhance electric mobility adoption through substantial financial incentives, regulatory measures, and infrastructure expansion, officials report.

The proposed policy will be open for public comments until May 10, detailing a strategic framework to strengthen sustainable transport in the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the policy's combination of financial support, tax exemptions, and mandatory electrification measures aimed at promoting green mobility across Delhi.

Key aspects of the policy include the phased electrification of two-wheelers and three-wheelers by 2028 and the exclusive registration of electric vehicles from 2027. Public and private sector partnerships are emphasized for efficient battery recycling and EV infrastructure, with a dedicated EV fund overseeing implementation and management.

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