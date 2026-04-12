Pirate Encounter at Sea: Quick Thinking Saves Sailing Vessel
A sailing vessel was approached by a skiff with armed men off the coast of Yemen. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that the threat was neutralized when the master of the vessel used a flare to deter the approaching skiff.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:56 IST
A sailing vessel found itself in a potentially dangerous situation when a skiff carrying armed men approached it 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, as reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident, which occurred on Sunday, was swiftly managed by the vessel's master who deployed a flare. This quick response was enough to deter the skiff, turning it away and preventing any possible escalation.
Although no further details on the attackers' intentions or identity were disclosed, the swift action of the crew was crucial in ensuring the safety of those on board the vessel.