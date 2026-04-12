Left Menu

Pirate Encounter at Sea: Quick Thinking Saves Sailing Vessel

A sailing vessel was approached by a skiff with armed men off the coast of Yemen. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that the threat was neutralized when the master of the vessel used a flare to deter the approaching skiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:56 IST
Pirate Encounter at Sea: Quick Thinking Saves Sailing Vessel

A sailing vessel found itself in a potentially dangerous situation when a skiff carrying armed men approached it 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, as reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, was swiftly managed by the vessel's master who deployed a flare. This quick response was enough to deter the skiff, turning it away and preventing any possible escalation.

Although no further details on the attackers' intentions or identity were disclosed, the swift action of the crew was crucial in ensuring the safety of those on board the vessel.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

 India
2
Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

 India
3
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entit...

 India
4
Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026